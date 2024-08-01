Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Our Chayalim Need Our Support Encouragement and Strength!

Communicated Content


*With the recent assassination of 2 Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, the battle is intensifying on all fronts* . 💥

Our soldiers are anxious, apprehensive.

The war has been going on for so long. There’s so much fear and uncertainty. 🇮🇱

They’re fighting for their lives, and their spirits are faltering.

*Our Chayalim need our support, encouragement and strength!* 💪🏻

Lehachayot is sponsoring a massive BBQ to raise morale in the north among our soldiers.

Partner with us in bringing strength, support and happiness to Israel’s warriors. 💓

*With your contribution of $180, you can make the difference!* 🙏

Donate now

The volunteers of the “Lehachayot” organization at a briefing before entering a large base in the north




