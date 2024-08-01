*With the recent assassination of 2 Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, the battle is intensifying on all fronts* . 💥
Our soldiers are anxious, apprehensive.
The war has been going on for so long. There’s so much fear and uncertainty. 🇮🇱
They’re fighting for their lives, and their spirits are faltering.
*Our Chayalim need our support, encouragement and strength!* 💪🏻
Lehachayot is sponsoring a massive BBQ to raise morale in the north among our soldiers.
Partner with us in bringing strength, support and happiness to Israel’s warriors. 💓
*With your contribution of $180, you can make the difference!* 🙏
The volunteers of the “Lehachayot” organization at a briefing before entering a large base in the north