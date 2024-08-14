WATCH: The Shadchanim Have Stepped Up. Will You?

Becoming a chosson is a joyous milestone, but for many families, the financial burden of a wedding is overwhelming. Enter Zichron Mattel, an organization founded by Rabbi Meir Levi, Rabbi Shlomo Lewenstein, and Rabbi Tzodek Katz. Their mission is to ensure every chosson can approach his wedding day with dignity and joy.

Zichron Mattel provides essential support to chassanim, from outfitting them for their wedding to ensuring they can provide beautiful gifts for their kallahs. With an annual budget of over two million dollars, they have assisted over 2,000 chassanim to date.

“Zichron Mattel is named after my mother,” says Rabbi Lewenstein. “A very special person who would do anything to help others. This organization reflects her values, and I’m honored to continue her legacy. I don’t sleep at night worrying about raising the necessary funds, because I don’t want to say no to any chosson.”

Rabbi Katz emphasizes the broader impact. “By helping chassanim start their married life with dignity, we are building stronger, happier homes. This is not just about giving tzedakah; it’s about supporting the future of our community.”

By sponsoring Zichron Mattel , you can help ensure that every chosson can marry with dignity and joy, building a future filled with simcha and confidence.

Rabbi Levi concludes, “We see it as our responsibility because we are in the shidduchim world. We see the need.”

