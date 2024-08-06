Boro Park Residents Ready for the Highly Informative ‘Dina’ Event

How often do we sadly hear that heimishe yingeleit get entangled with the law, and when they are caught, the excuse is always, “Really? I didn’t know!”

Unfortunately, such incidents keep happening, where our community members find themselves in legal storms without the faintest idea of what led them there, needing critical urgent help to extricate themselves from problems that could have been easily avoided with just a bit of legal knowledge, by knowing what is permitted and what is prohibited.

‘Dina’ has already had the privilege of teaching many young men the rules of the law, thereby preventing many problems for the community in all respects. After becoming familiar with the law and knowing the ins and outs, one gains the necessary tools to proceed and know where to get involved and what to avoid.

‘Dina’ is preparing for the grand gathering, which will take place this coming Wednesday at 7:00 PM in the ‘Ateres Chaya’ hall in Boro Park, where hundreds of people will participate and listen to speeches and informative talks by prominent rabbis and lawyers. The speakers will include Rabbi Avraham Shohr, the well-known community activist for our Asken; R’ Aharon Lipsker from the Aleph Institute; Rabbi Binyomin Eisenberger; and the world-renowned criminal defense attorney Ben Brafman, who has been personally involved in numerous community cases and will share important information and experiences.

