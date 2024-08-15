Westwood One: Lakewood’s New Business Hub

Close your eyes and imagine your dream office.

Design, functionality, amenities, size—picture it all.

Now open your eyes… and take a look around Westwood One.

Located at 1001 Route 70, at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 70, Westwood is designed to meet the demands of today’s diverse professionals, blending convenience and functionality with modern amenities.

Westwood caters to a range of business needs with its variety of office layouts. Whether you’re a small or growing company in need of a professional environment, or a part-time worker seeking a flexible space, Westwood offers options that fit your requirements.

“The great thing about this building is that you can start off in a single office, then move to a double, utilize more common areas, and eventually transition to a suite. It’s designed to grow with you,” shares Heshy Hecht, CEO of HH Designers, the firm behind Westwood’s innovative design.

Beyond just a workspace, Westwood One fosters a dynamic business community. The facility’s design encourages interaction among professionals. With ample lounge areas, communal spaces and ongoing networking events, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to connect with others and build valuable business relationships.

Westwood One is equipped with a range of amenities designed to support your productivity and well-being. These include high-speed secure internet, a private fitness center, a kosher café, a fully stocked shul and several conference rooms. The modern facilities enhance your work experience and provide everything you need for a successful day.

“This office building is unbelievable. From the common areas and cafeteria to the beautiful lobby, everything is top-notch. It’s like working in a high-end hotel,” says Eli Halpert, Director of Operations at Westwood Park.

With 50,000 square feet of Class A office space, Westwood One includes 130 workspaces, multiple conference rooms, and flexible layout options. The design features dedicated network access, individual climate control, and biometric security, ensuring a comfortable and secure environment.

Explore how Westwood One can meet your business needs with its combination of strategic location, flexible office solutions, and modern amenities. Whether you’re looking for new office space or a productive environment to support your business, Westwood One offers a practical and well-designed solution.