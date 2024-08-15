RARE INCIDENT: 40 Jewish Teens Try To Enter Gaza To Daven Shacharis

About 40 Jewish teens on Thursday morning tried to enter the Gaza Strip via the Erez crossing to daven Shacharis.

IDF forces prevented them from entering the area and at least seven minors, aged 14-15, were arrested for allegedly violating a closed military zone and disturbing public order.

The teens said that they wanted to daven Shacharis inside the Gaza Strip to mark 19 years since the expulsion from Gush Katif.

The group issued a statement saying: “Today we were zocheh to take part in an attempt to hold Shacharit within the Gaza Strip out of the belief that Gaza is part of the complete Land of Israel and with a clear understanding that only settlement will be considered a victory and only a Jewish Gaza will remove the threat of missiles and hostages from Gaza and bring security to the residents of the south and the country as a whole.”

“Before the war, Sinwar would organize ‘return marches’ and threaten the residents of the Gaza border area with balloons and explosives. The situation needs to be reversed – Jews who demand what is theirs, a return to the Gaza Strip. We will continue to act until the entire Gaza Strip is settled by Jews.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)