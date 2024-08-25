How Yeshiva Magen Abraham Transforms Their Students In To Powerful Successful Young Men

﻿Yeshivat Magen Abraham, was founded in 2008, under the pristine leadership and guidance of Rabbi Yosef Churba. Rabbi Churba has an innovative approach and understanding of each student which has given him the ability to reach every student. His belief is that every student has greatness within them, and it’s his job to unlock all that hidden potential. The staff shares the same ideology, with unwavering commitment to our students, enabling the students to become successful in their high school careers.









> ACCREDITATION

The school is accredited by the board of regents and it offers the students the ability to earn an advanced regent diploma. It has a dual curriculum focusing on both Judaic and Secular studies. We believe, that the more knowledge we invest in to our students, the better positioned they will be to attain their goals.

> WE MAKE SCHOOL EXCITING

In addition to the Academics, the school offers a comprehensive Athletic program, exciting trips, outings in restaurants, and Shabbaton’s all combine to make the high school experience one that is motivating , rewarding, and enjoyable. The staff is constantly complimenting and rewarding the students for even the small accomplishments the students perform.



> PREPARE THEM FOR LIFE

Part of our mission is to prepare our students for a real-life experience. Therefore we offer our students courses which will make them employable. Such as Creating NFT, accounting, social media marketing, Real estate seller license, Microsoft certification course, finance, and wholesale. We just don’t teach it as a course.

In Addition, the students are taken to offices in Manhatten to get inspired from businessmen in different industries to get advice and direction on how they should approach their entrepreneurial ambition

>

CHARACTER

We place a lot of emphasis on building the students character. For example self esteem, confidence, self discipline , communication and writing skills they need to an exciting and successful career.



> NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND

We never say no to a student who wants to learn. Although a student may be very weak academically we will do all that we can do to bring the student up to grade level.



> SYNAGOGUE LIFE

In the evening hours, we encourage our students to participate in the classes given at our alumni synagogue. The classes are exciting and enticing. There is plenty of hot food, candy, and friends which creates a welcoming environment for the students.

Students are motivated to partake in Shabbat services to instill in them the traditions of our forefathers.

Almost every Saturday night we invite the students to a sponsored trip. This is to ensure the students spend their time off with good role models and in the right environment.



The students at YMA are cultivated to be happy, confident, responsible, and respectful men.

