Launch Your Lucrative Accounting Career: Don’t Miss the PCS/FDU Accounting Open House on Monday Sep 16!

Communicated Content

This is your shortcut to a lucrative career!

PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting (since 2005)
REMOTE Open House Monday, Sep. 16th

Start your career in accounting with an edge:

  • Short-term investment with long-term return
  • Up-to-date syllabus keeping pace with changes in the working world and CPA exams
  • Master’s degree from a top-tier institution with high recognition
  • Experienced, dedicated, and knowledgeable professors
  • High first-time CPA pass rate

    Serving: New York, New Jersey + REMOTE / NEW ISRAEL program for out of town students

    • Planning on being in Israel?
    Make the most of your time and receive your Masters Degree in Accounting with a 98% placement rate 

    Program ranked as: 

    • Best Masters in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023) 

    • Best American Colleges  (Forbes 2023)

    Join the Remote Open House on Monday, Sep. 16th to learn more:
    Women: 7:30pm  ||  Men: 9:00pm

    Join Remotely:
    email: [email protected] for login information.  

    PCS Placement Advantage: 
    – 8 placement directors to help graduates find jobs
    – Decades of relationships with 100s of firms
    98% plcement rate

    For more information:
    Women:     (732)-367-1500 or email [email protected] 
    Men:     (732)-905-9700 x 665 or email [email protected] 
    Visit: pcsnynj.org/course/masters-in-accounting-cpa




