Launch Your Lucrative Accounting Career: Don’t Miss the PCS/FDU Accounting Open House on Monday Sep 16!

This is your shortcut to a lucrative career!

PCS/ FDU Masters in Accounting (since 2005)

REMOTE Open House Monday, Sep. 16th

Start your career in accounting with an edge:

Short-term investment with long-term return

Up-to-date syllabus keeping pace with changes in the working world and CPA exams

Master’s degree from a top-tier institution with high recognition

Experienced, dedicated, and knowledgeable professors

High first-time CPA pass rate Serving: New York, New Jersey + REMOTE / NEW ISRAEL program for out of town students

Planning on being in Israel?

Make the most of your time and receive your Masters Degree in Accounting with a 98% placement rate.

Program ranked as:

Best Masters in Accounting (Eduniversal 2023)

Best American Colleges (Forbes 2023)

Join the Remote Open House on Monday, Sep. 16th to learn more:

Women: 7:30pm || Men: 9:00pm

Join Remotely:

email: [email protected] for login information.

PCS Placement Advantage:

– 8 placement directors to help graduates find jobs

– Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

– 98% plcement rate

For more information:

Women: (732)-367-1500 or email [email protected]

Men: (732)-905-9700 x 665 or email [email protected]

Visit: pcsnynj.org/course/masters-in-accounting-cpa