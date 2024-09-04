Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

7-Year-Old Rivka Is Fighting for Her Life – Let’s Save Her Together!

Communicated Content

Hi everyone! I’m Rivka, and I’m only 7 years old.

I want to tell you about something strange that happened to me. I always loved running, playing in the yard, and drawing colorful pictures. 

Every day was full of joy and laughter, I had so much fun, but now I’m sad. 

The doctors said I have a serious illness. I don’t really understand what that means, I just know it’s something unpleasant. Suddenly, my body started hurting, and I can’t play the way I want to. Instead of laughing with my friends, I find myself in the hospital a lot.

I’m very scared. They say I will have to go through treatments that won’t be pleasant, and that I might lose my hair. That really scares me. I want to stay the way I am, a regular girl who loves to play and dream.

Mummy and Tatty are doing everything they can to help me, but I can see it’s very hard for them. They have to pay a lot of money for my treatments, and it’s not easy for them.

Please, if you can, help me get better. I will be so grateful to you. I really want to go back to playing, drawing, and living like all the other kids. Any help you give will give me great hope.

Thank you so much, Rivkush

Donate now




Popular Posts

IDF Eliminates Over 200 Hamas Terrorists, Uncovering Large Weapons Cache [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Hezbollah Fires 65 Rockets At North, Direct Hit On Home In Kiryat Shmona

Initial Probe: Hamas Lookouts Spotted IDF Forces & Terrorists Executed The Hostages

IDF Downs Suicide Drone From Iraq Heading To Haifa Port

AT THE SATMAR REBBE’S REQUEST: Businessman Sacrifices $250 Million To Help Ease Housing Crisis In Kiryas Yoel

Wall Street Journal: Hamas Murders Six Hostages, Israel Is Blamed

Netanyahu: “Hamas May Smuggle Hostages Into Iran If We Leave Philadelphi Corridor”

BACK AT IT: Anti-Israel Protesters Descend On Columbia University As Fall Semester Begins

OPEN TERROR SUPPORTERS: Thousands March Through NYC In Support Of Hamas [VIDEOS]

US Charges Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Over Oct. 7 Massacre

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network