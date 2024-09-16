Esteemed Rabbonim Endorse the Lakewood of Israel’s South



Rabbi Aharon Asayag – Bringing avrechim to Kiryat Beit Halevi

The Kiryat Beit Halevi project in Netivot is well underway, aiming to establish a vibrant Torah community with 36,000 housing units to be built over the next few years. This development will include multiple Talmud Torahs, Kollelim, Yeshivas, shopping centers, and playgrounds, creating a community approximately the size of Kiryat Sefer (Modiin Ilit) today. In addition, another 12,000 units are planned for the Kiryat Beit Halevi community, offering homes at significantly lower prices—starting around $200,000 less than similar properties in established haredi communities like Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, and Beit Shemesh. The result: a complete transformation of this area within Israel’s periphery into a center for heimish living.

As Kiryat Beit Halevi continues to take shape and with the strong backing of prominent Rabbonim and gedolei yeshivos, the initiative has moved from words to action, embodying a deep commitment to building a Torah-true community in the South. Recently, a series of gatherings with leading Rabbonim and anshei maase have taken place, highlighting how Kiryat Beit Halevi is rapidly becoming a community for young families seeking affordable housing, quality chinuch, and a strong kehilla, all within a framework that upholds our mesorah and values.

Living a Life of Torah in Its Splendor



HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Chaim Peretz Berman, shlita, of Yeshivas Ponovezh

At a recent gathering, Rabbi Shraga Boyer, shlita, addressed the need for greater awareness and quality among families joining the Netivot community. He emphasized the importance of carefully selecting the first wave of residents to set a high standard for the community’s growth. “We are investing in the first 350 units, ensuring they house the most devoted families, under careful guidance and encouragement,” he said. He noted that Beit Halevi is building the initial community of haredi families that will live in the 1,500 completed units, with plans for an additional 3,000 in the near future, and reflected on the community’s early successes, citing the recent registration of just 23 avrechim from Yeshivas Tifrach.

Rabbi Boyer’s speech was aligned with similar expressions by HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Chaim Peretz Berman, shlita, of the Ponovezh yeshiva in Bnei brak, though he was clear about the challenges: “It’s not easy to convince an avrech to move to Netivot. But with the right support and infrastructure, and with Rav Aharon Asayag’s vision, the community will flourish, much like the initial years of a yeshiva. We are already seeing results. Friends are bringing friends, and families are bringing families. The pioneers who come first will pave the way for a bright future.”

A Safe Haven for Torah

Remarks made by Rabbi Ephraim Rothschild, shlita, Ram at Yeshivas Torah B’Tifartaat the same event focused on the importance of ensuring that the new community maintains its Torah values. He warned of the dangers of living among those who do not share the same commitment to Torah life. “It’s not enough to live in a place that seems religious. The environment must fully support the Torah lifestyle,” he cautioned.

Rabbi Rothschild stressed the community’s commitment to establishing a true Torah environment, free from negative influences, even if it means facing challenges. “The essence of a Torah community,” he said, “is not just about the location but the spiritual and communal integrity. Netivot will be a place where Torah scholars can grow without compromise, where families can live without the distractions and pitfalls found elsewhere.”

A Vision for Torah Growth in Netivot



HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Meir Kessler, shlita, Rabbi of Modiin Illit

At another gathering, HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Meir Kessler, shlita, Rabbi of Modiin Illit, spoke passionately about the ongoing development of Kiryat Beit Halevi in Netivot. Reflecting on his experiences visiting the city over a decade ago, Rav Kessler expressed his deep admiration for the local community, emphasizing the remarkable growth and dedication that has only intensified in recent years. He highlighted the vision and significant role of Rav Aharon Asayag, shlita, in establishing and nurturing Torah institutions and chessed in Netivot’s haredi community, which have become a cornerstone of the community’s development.

Rav Kessler emphasized that Netivot is not just another city, but a place where Torah can flourish “L’Chatchila B’L’Chatchila—at the highest levels, much like the well-known haredi communities in Israel’s center. He noted the unique atmosphere in Netivot, where even those who are not fully observant possess respect for Torah and yiras shamayim, creating an environment conducive to spiritual growth.

Rav Kessler also shared insights from gedolim about the broader significance of such projects, likening the responsibility of establishing Torah communities to matters of pikuach nefesh, a term traditionally reserved for life-and-death situations. This comparison, originally made by Maran Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, zt”l, to Rabbi Raphael Hoffman, shlita, one of the prominent askanim in Israel’s haredi housing, upon entering the Ministry of Housing, stresses the profound importance of creating and supporting Torah environments in Eretz Yisrael.

Ensuring Quality Construction



Rabbi Raphael Hoffman, shlita, one of the prominent askanim in Israel’s haredi housing

Rabbi Hoffman shared insights into the meticulous planning and high standards implemented in the Kiryat Beit Halevi project. He described the rigorous process of selecting contractors and designing the homes to meet the specific needs of haredi families. “We’ve spared no effort to ensure these homes are not just affordable but of the highest quality, designed for the unique requirements of our community,” Rabbi Hoffman said. He highlighted the involvement of Rav Aharon Asayag and a haredi interior architect in planning the homes, ensuring every detail, from the electrical layouts to the positioning of bookcases, supports a Torah lifestyle.

“We are not just building houses; we are building a future for Torah scholars and their families,” he asserted, emphasizing the project’s long-term vision.

A Foundation of Unity and Spiritual Growth



HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Moshe Pilz, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Tifrach

At another event, HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Moshe Pilz, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Tifrach, welcomed those interested in joining the growing Kiryat Beit Halevi community. He spoke about the importance of unity in a community rooted in Torah values, quoting the verse, “Hiney ma tov u’ma naim, sheves achim gam yachad.” Rabbi Pilz emphasized, “When individuals with shared values and common spiritual aspirations come together, it creates not just a community, but a strong bond of mutual support… This project is not just about finding affordable housing; it’s about continuing the shared values and unity that have shaped us.”

Rabbi Pilz also pointed out that the support for this initiative is a reflection of genuine concern for the continuity of Torah life. He acknowledged the investors and supporters, saying, “Their commitment is about ensuring the community’s spiritual and material well-being.”

The Goal: 150 New Families By Rosh Hashanah



Simulation: Kiryat Beit Halevi

Over one hundred avrechim have already bought homes in Kiryat Beit Halevi in Netivot, drawn by its unique blend of affordability, quality, and a supportive environment for Torah learning and living. With the goal of reaching 150 avrechim by Rosh Hashanah, and 200 by Chanukkah, and bolstered by strong haskamos from many gedolim, the community’s continued development falls in line with words shared by Rabbi Pilz about the collective effort required to build a thriving Torah community in Netivot: “May Hashem help us succeed in our endeavors, and may we merit to see this community grow in strength and in the values that brought us together.”