Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: 2.5 Minutes of Democrats Advocating Political Violence Amid Two Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump


In the video below, there is 2.5 minutes of Democrats explicitly calling for using political violence against their opponents (Trump etc.).

No surprise, there have been two attempted assassination attempts on the life of Donald Trump.



3 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Reports: Netanyahu To Fire Gallant, Replace Him With Gideon Sa’ar

Northern Commander Recommends: “Seize Buffer Zone In Southern Lebanon”

DELUSIONAL: Would-Be Trump Assassin Tried Reaching YWN On Social Media To Help Defeat Russia

Another Apparent Attempt On Trump’s Life Raises Questions About How It Could Have Happened Again

Who Is Ryan Wesley Routh, Alleged Gunman In Second Trump Assassination Attempt

MAILBAG: Who Will Be The First Baalebus To Put Tefillin On Aboard A Spaceship?

New Details Emerge After Donald Trump Survives Second Attempt On His Life In Just 65 Days

BROOKLYN: NYPD Officer, 3 Others Shot At Subway Station

Wall Street Journal: Is Donald Trump Trying To Lose The 2024 Presidential Election?

TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Palestinian Terrorist Shot After Stabbing Border Police Officer

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network