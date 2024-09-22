[FREE This Week!] 40 Leading Voices In Torah Education Reveal The Inside Story

Join the sweet, deep pre-Rosh Hashana learn fest for growth-oriented women: The Rise Into Your Crown Summit V!

You’re a thoughtful Jewish woman with a thirsty soul.





It’s been 11 months of war. 11 months of searching for answers and connection.





You know the Torah holds the most satisfying, deep, relevant answers.

What would happen if you could actually access them?

Simple: You would change the world around you.

Because when a woman is filled with profound, nourishing, healing Torah and feels a deep connection to Hashem, it overflows naturally onto the world around her…

Unfurl🌹 the deep, sweet inner essence of all types of Chinuch (education)…





Re-connect🔗 to a part of yourself

which recedes behind the screen of your humdrum day-to-day…





Take a large step👣 back, out of survival mode,

and rejuvenate your role as a Torah guide of the thirsty big and little people in your life…





And finally, uncover🎉 the most effective way to touch the neshamos of any age or stage… and internalize that it’s 100% within your power.





Rabbi Menachem Nissel Rabbi Daniel Whitman Rabbi Ben Zion Shafier Rabbi Dovid Orlofsky Rabbi Dan Roth (Torah Live) Rabbi Nechemia Coopersmith (Aish) Rebbetzin Tzipora Gottlieb Rebbetzin Shira Smiles Rebbetzin Slovie Jungreis Wolff Dina Friedman Lori Palatnik Dr. Tzipora Koslowitz Yael Kaisman Debbie Selengut Faigie Zelcer, Sivan Rahav Meir Blimie Heller Rochel Zimmerman (Torah Umesorah) Dr. Tzipora (Robyn) Koslowitz, PhD Rebbetzin Aviva Feiner Dr Ilyssa Bass Rivkie Krause Dvorah Waldman Jordana Baruchov (Olami) Ruchoma (Fay) Ginzberg Shira Francis Miriam Davidson Fally Klein Rivky Kaplan Chana Margulies

NOTE: All workshops will be available for 36 hours only!

Day 1: [LIVE] Orientation with Rebbetzin Tamar Taback

Day 2-10:





Day 11: [LIVE] Summit Finale!

“The world pursues envy, desire and honor, leading to unhappiness. Only Torah and mitzvos bring true contentment. We must resist outside influence and create a true Torah culture. Tavo Aleichen Bracha” – Rav Aharon Feldman “Rabbanit Taback is a gifted thinker, speaker and writer, who has poured her heart and soul into teaching that understanding that ignites a love for Hashem and His Torah.” – Rabbi Ahron Lopiansky דברי ברכה – With words of blessing – Rabbi Yitzchak Berkowitz “Rebbetzin Taback’s programs reveal the feminine side of the spiritual in its genuine glory.” – Rabbi Akiva Tatz

The summit is dedicated for the safety and protection of the Jewish People, and is l’ilui nishmas Naftali ben Ezra Avraham