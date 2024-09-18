Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Let's Save Rivka Together!

We urgently need to fly Rivka to Vienna for treatment at St. Anna Hospital. The treatment must begin as soon as possible, and no later than November 19.

The treatment will involve a series of chemotherapy sessions over the course of three months. We are hopeful that she will not need more than four treatments.

Unfortunately, the insurance only covers the hospital stay, but not the medical treatment itself. It is crucial that the treatment begins on time.

To start the process, we need to make a down payment to the hospital at least 14 days in advance.

*Please keep Rivka bas Sarah Leah in your prayers for a complete recovery.*





