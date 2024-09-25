Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Join Rebbetzin Tukachinsky & Find Inspiration During the Yom Tov Rush

Communicated Content

We know this time of year is non-stop—kids, cooking, and everything else on your plate. But before you dive back in, why not carve out some much-needed time to get a little inspiration?

Join Rebbetzin T. Tukachinsky for a special teleconference on Teshuva:
Hearing the Message in a World that Feels Confusing

📅 Thursday, September 26 (כ”ג אלול)
🕙 10:00 AM EST
📞 Call-in number: 718.305.6524

FOR WOMEN ONLY

✨ No need to leave the house, just tune in! 
Perfect for squeezing in some spiritual growth while folding laundry, cooking for Yom Tov, or even in the carpool line!

🌸 Recording will be available throughout Tishrei if you can’t make it live. 🌸

Let’s take this small but powerful pause together.

For more info: SodHaadam.org
718.504.9441
[email protected]




