Join Rebbetzin Tukachinsky & Find Inspiration During the Yom Tov Rush

We know this time of year is non-stop—kids, cooking, and everything else on your plate. But before you dive back in, why not carve out some much-needed time to get a little inspiration?



Join Rebbetzin T. Tukachinsky for a special teleconference on Teshuva:

Hearing the Message in a World that Feels Confusing

📅 Thursday, September 26 (כ”ג אלול)

🕙 10:00 AM EST

📞 Call-in number: 718.305.6524

FOR WOMEN ONLY

✨ No need to leave the house, just tune in!

Perfect for squeezing in some spiritual growth while folding laundry, cooking for Yom Tov, or even in the carpool line!

🌸 Recording will be available throughout Tishrei if you can’t make it live. 🌸

Let’s take this small but powerful pause together.

For more info: SodHaadam.org

718.504.9441

[email protected]