Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Heartbroken Grandparents Step In: For Their Granddaughters After Tragic Loss

Communicated Content

💔 After the sudden loss of their young son, Eliyahu Chaim, during the ongoing war in Israel, Bubby & Zaidy are now faced with an unimaginable challenge—caring for their two beautiful granddaughters, Keter and Atara.

Their mother is heartbroken, devastated by grief, under the constant threat of danger, and unable to care for them. 😢

Instead of the peaceful retirement they envisioned, Malkie & Shlomo are now raising 2 precious girls without the resources or the ability to work. They are REALLY STRUGGLING to provide basic necessities. 💕

CLICK HERE




Popular Posts

DRAMATIC: Harris Surges To 7-Point Lead Over Trump

ELECTION SEASON! Health Experts Warn Of Virus Spreading That Can Cause Paralysis In Children

WSJ: “A Ground War Between Israel & Hezbollah Would Be A Different Story”

Netanyahu: “We Will Continue Striking Hezbollah, Homes with Missiles Will No Longer Stand”

US Official: Hezbollah Has “Been Taken 20 Years Backwards” By Massive Israeli Bombardment

“MADNESS:” MK Slams IDF After Targeted Killing Of Hezbollah’s Karaki Fails Due To Fears Of ‘Collateral Damage’

IDF Precision Airstrike In Beirut Kills Ibrahim Qubaisi, The Now-Headless Head Of Hezbollah’s Rocket And Missile Division

More Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Ben-Gurion Airport Amid Ongoing Conflict

DRAMATIC DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Drivers Stops On Shoulder As 2 Rockets Explode Ahead

KIDDUSH HASHEM: Frum Teen Girl Saves 3 College Students After Fiery Crash In Baltimore

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network