Heartbroken Grandparents Step In: For Their Granddaughters After Tragic Loss

💔 After the sudden loss of their young son, Eliyahu Chaim, during the ongoing war in Israel, Bubby & Zaidy are now faced with an unimaginable challenge—caring for their two beautiful granddaughters, Keter and Atara.

Their mother is heartbroken, devastated by grief, under the constant threat of danger, and unable to care for them. 😢

Instead of the peaceful retirement they envisioned, Malkie & Shlomo are now raising 2 precious girls without the resources or the ability to work. They are REALLY STRUGGLING to provide basic necessities. 💕

CLICK HERE