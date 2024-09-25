Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
VIDEO: A Yid Is Never Alone

Communicated Content

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

With Agudah, a Jew is never alone. 

We are fighting for you – in government halls, in hospital rooms, or in courtrooms. 

We are aiding you – through tuition relief, government programs, and career assistance. 

We are directing you – in accordance with the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah. 


We are here for you. 

        

No matter how bleak it may seem, and no matter how significant the mountain you need to scale… Just remember: A Jew is never alone. Agudath Israel of America is standing right there with you, every step of the way.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN




