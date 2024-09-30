The Story of 20,000 Children: A Call to Action

In Eretz Yisroel, every morning begins with the hum of hundreds of buses. These buses are not just transporting children; they are bringing the next generation closer to Torah and Mitzvos. This is the story of Chinuch Atzmai – a story of hope, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of spreading Yiddishkeit.

Today, more than ever, when Am Yisroel faces unimaginable challenges—threats to our safety, the captivity of our brothers and sisters—it is our obligation to respond with more Torah, more mitzvos, and more commitment to our future.

But 20,000 children learning about Yiddishkeit is simply not enough. Thousands more are waiting to join, eager to connect with their heritage. Dozens of settlements lack the basic means of transportation to bring these children to schools. We are forced to turn them away, and the reason is heartbreaking—there simply isn’t enough funding to reach them all.

When you sponsor a Chinuch Atzmai Kiruv child, you are not just changing their life today. You are creating a ripple effect that will touch generations. For only $1 a day, you can ensure that another child boards one of those buses, enters a classroom, and embraces their Jewish future.

215 communities. 127 Kiruv schools. 30,000 Kiruv students. 1,600 daily bus routes. 20,000 students bussed daily.

The annual budget is $22 million—but the impact? Priceless.

