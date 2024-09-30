Video: The Flatbush Kollel Avreichim Metzuyonim Are True Shas Yiden!

During this last year, Shas Yiden officially opened its first US Kollel in
Flatbush. This was a remarkable and singular occasion to have located,
tested and accepted 14 avreichim metzuyonim within a matter of months.
However, even more amazing was the pomp and circumstance that took
place. It was perhaps unique for such a momentous occasion, because it did
not happen. Just a short welcome by the founder, the Pozna Rov, and a few
words by the Rosh Hakollelim. Together with the traditional l’chaim and
mezonos, it was concluded in less than a half an hour. The avreichim had no
time. They had Torah to learn.
Each of the avreichim metzuyonim had committed to undertake the
demanding Shas Yiden learning regimen of 45 blatt-a-day (9 blatt five times
with all the Rashi’s and Tosfos and other Rishonim, PLUS Yerushalmi).
They are fully integrated into the pace and program of the Shas Yiden
kollelim in Eretz Yisroel (Yerushalayim, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Beitar and
Kiryat Sefer) and the UK in Stamford Hill, London. In each of the detailed
written monthly tests on 225 blatt, the Flatbush avreichim metzuyonim have
performed on par with the others.
3 Stellar Farheren
During these last months there were three stellar farheren that can be
found on the Shas Yiden website (https://shasyiden.com/farher/) They were
given by: Maran Hagaon Harav Moshe Shternbuch, shlit”a, Hagaon Harav
Nosson Rothman, shlit”a, and Harav Hagaon Yoel Lefkowitz, shlit”a, of
Williamsburg, NY.
The dynamic ‘give-and-take’ of each farher not only reflected the
incredible scholarship and yedi’os Hatorah of the examiners, but showcased
the broad and detailed knowledge of the Shas Yiden throughout Shas and
Rishonim. Each of the examiners expressed his deep appreciation of the
Shas Yiden, but perhaps the greatest compliment was delivered by Rav
Shternbuch when he declared: “Ashreichem v’ashrei chelkechem – Praised
are you all and your portion – even the malochim (angels) on High envy you
all.”
May we all be zoche to birchas Hashem b’ruchnius u’v’gashmi’us and
hatzlocha b’chol ha’inyonim in this coming year 5785. Thank you so much
for your ongoing support for the Shas Yiden.
