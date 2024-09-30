Video: The Flatbush Kollel Avreichim Metzuyonim Are True Shas Yiden!

During this last year, Shas Yiden officially opened its first US Kollel in

Flatbush. This was a remarkable and singular occasion to have located,

tested and accepted 14 avreichim metzuyonim within a matter of months.

However, even more amazing was the pomp and circumstance that took

place. It was perhaps unique for such a momentous occasion, because it did

not happen. Just a short welcome by the founder, the Pozna Rov, and a few

words by the Rosh Hakollelim. Together with the traditional l’chaim and

mezonos, it was concluded in less than a half an hour. The avreichim had no

time. They had Torah to learn.

Each of the avreichim metzuyonim had committed to undertake the

demanding Shas Yiden learning regimen of 45 blatt-a-day (9 blatt five times

with all the Rashi’s and Tosfos and other Rishonim, PLUS Yerushalmi).

They are fully integrated into the pace and program of the Shas Yiden

kollelim in Eretz Yisroel (Yerushalayim, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Beitar and

Kiryat Sefer) and the UK in Stamford Hill, London. In each of the detailed

written monthly tests on 225 blatt, the Flatbush avreichim metzuyonim have

performed on par with the others.

3 Stellar Farheren

During these last months there were three stellar farheren that can be

found on the Shas Yiden website (https://shasyiden.com/farher/) They were

given by: Maran Hagaon Harav Moshe Shternbuch, shlit”a, Hagaon Harav

Nosson Rothman, shlit”a, and Harav Hagaon Yoel Lefkowitz, shlit”a, of

Williamsburg, NY.

The dynamic ‘give-and-take’ of each farher not only reflected the

incredible scholarship and yedi’os Hatorah of the examiners, but showcased

the broad and detailed knowledge of the Shas Yiden throughout Shas and

Rishonim. Each of the examiners expressed his deep appreciation of the

Shas Yiden, but perhaps the greatest compliment was delivered by Rav

Shternbuch when he declared: “Ashreichem v’ashrei chelkechem – Praised

are you all and your portion – even the malochim (angels) on High envy you

all.”

May we all be zoche to birchas Hashem b’ruchnius u’v’gashmi’us and

hatzlocha b’chol ha’inyonim in this coming year 5785. Thank you so much

for your ongoing support for the Shas Yiden.

