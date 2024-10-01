Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BOBBIE’S PLACE: Absolutely Priceless! Give Where Your Impact Is… Priceless

That smile. That feeling. That look. It’s absolutely priceless.

Imagine the joy of a little girl as she admires herself in the mirror, or the pride a boy feels in his new suit. Picture the profound relief in a mother’s heart as she provides her children with what they truly deserve.

Bobbie’s Place is where these priceless moments happen.

In a world where prices climb ever higher, Bobbie’s Place stands out as the only store without price tags, offering a unique experience where families can enjoy priceless shopping and priceless results. 

Join us on Sep. 30 – Oct. 11 as we aim to raise $600,000 to continue spreading these priceless moments. Your support lightens parents’ hearts, brings joy to children, and ensures that every visit is a celebration of happiness.

Support one or all of Bobbie’s Place’s 7 locations; Flatbush, Monsey, Queens, Passaic, Baltimore, Chicago, and Toronto.

Help us make a difference, one Bobbie’s outfit at a time.

Click Here to Donate!




