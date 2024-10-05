Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BOBBIE’S PLACE: Absolutely Priceless! Give Where Your Impact Is… Priceless

What makes Bobbie’s Place truly priceless?

Besides for the non-existent price tags of course.

It’s the joy of a child’s face lighting up, the pride in a new outfit, and the relief of knowing that all this is available without financial worry.

At Bobbie’s Place, we turn shopping into a happy outing, providing families with an opportunity to experience priceless joy and relief.

Our goal is to raise $600,000 to keep this extraordinary mission alive. With your help, we can continue offering a place where every outfit comes along with a smile.

Support one or all of Bobbie’s Place’s 7 locations; Flatbush, Monsey, Queens, Passaic, Baltimore, Chicago, and Toronto.

Join us in making priceless moments possible for countless families.

