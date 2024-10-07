Will YOU Take Up Arms With DansDeals?!

This past year has been nothing short of a battle—marked by unimaginable loss and sorrow. Yet, in the midst of darkness, there is still a spark of hope.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of people like you, 2,041 brave men—soldiers defending our land 🇮🇱 and men worldwide 🌍—are now wrapping tefillin daily, rediscovering their faith and inner strength.

But our work is far from over. Nearly 3,000 more men are still waiting for their own pair, yearning for that vital spiritual connection.

Each set of tefillin costs $700, and we’re proud to say that 100% of donations to Tefillin Connection go directly toward fulfilling this mission.

Together, we can make a lasting impact. Will you join us in this effort?





Thanks to a generous Colel Chabad donor, all donations made to our IDF soldier tefillin campaign will be doubled!

We started with a campaign to distribute 1,200 pairs of tefillin in memory and honor of the 1,200 souls Hamas tore away from us one year ago today.

We plan on continuing this holy mission for years to come. It has become a part of us, and we hope that you will join us in supplying tefillin for EVERY Jewish man who commits to wrapping tefillin daily but cannot afford his own pair.

We launched a website TefillinConnection.org, where you can watch a video we made about the past year as well as an interactive map where you can see the tefillin distributed as well as requests for new pairs.

With prayers for the safety of Israel and her inhabitants, along with the return of the hostages and a speedy victory.





-JJ & Dan Eleff

🔗 Read an open letter of gratitude reflecting on 1 year since 10/7 here

IDF solider tefillin recipient backpacking in Europe on a short leave from deployment in Gaza, his tefillin was the heaviest item in his bag, but he couldn’t leave them behind. He credits him wrapping tefillin to the miracles he witnessed.



Donate here to enable more soldiers to be strapped for battle!