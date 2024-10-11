Reclaim Life’s Precious Moments- Urgent Call To Fathers Before Yom Kippur

As we approach the exalted day of Yom Kippur, GuardYourEyes (GYE) invites you to participate in a mission of profound importance. In these final days of our campaign, we ask you to join us in transforming lives and strengthening our community’s spiritual foundation.

This powerful video illustrates how inappropriate internet habits can rob families of precious moments – and how, with GuardYourEyes’ support, these moments can be reclaimed. From a child’s milestones to family celebrations, we help individuals be fully present for life’s most cherished experiences.

A Powerful Zechus for Yom Kippur

With only a few days left in our campaign, we are striving to reach our $1 million goal. Your contribution now is more crucial than ever.

By contributing to GuardYourEyes, you’re not just donating – you’re accruing a powerful zechus for yourself as we approach Yom Kippur. Your support will bring thousands back to life’s precious moments, offering them a chance for renewal, teshuvah and Kedushah.

R’ Aharon Feldman, Rosh Yeshiva of Ner Israel, underscores the critical importance of our work: “GuardYourEyes is saving lives. It is saving marriages. It is saving children. There is nothing more important today than supporting GuardYourEyes.”

