HOMELESS CRISIS: Boro Park Residents Demanding Answers After Brutal Murder In ShopRite Parking Lot

The death of a homeless man following a brutal attack in a Borough Park grocery store parking lot has underscored the growing homeless crisis in the neighborhood, leaving residents furious and questioning why more hasn’t been done to address the issue.

On the night of September 18, two homeless men were viciously assaulted while sleeping in the parking lot of a ShopRite located between McDonald Avenue and Avenue I. According to police, two men armed with metal pipes and a baseball bat approached 38-year-old Cos Jervis Jonas Ajpuac and a 42-year-old companion, striking them repeatedly in the head and body.

Both victims were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. Ajpuac, who suffered severe internal bleeding, succumbed to his injuries and died on October 2. The second victim remains in stable condition, suffering from swelling to his legs and stomach.

The incident has shocked local residents, many of whom have been raising alarms about the increasing number of homeless individuals in the area for months. According to Boro Park Scoop, as many as 20 homeless people can be seen daily on Avenue I between McDonald Avenue and East 2nd Street alone. Despite repeated calls for action, residents say little has been done to address the growing problem, which has now culminated in a tragic death.

“Where are our elected officials?” one resident asked. “For years, we’ve been begging them to do something, and now this. It’s terrifying for our children and for us to walk in front of our own homes.”

The two assailants, both known to frequent the area, are still at large, and the NYPD is actively searching for them. Surveillance footage from inside the ShopRite has been released, showing the suspects before the attack. One, a 25-year-old man, was wearing a black sweatshirt with “Vocal” written on it and had a bandage over his nose. The second, a 49-year-old man, was wearing a yellow shirt and orange vest and was seen using a walking cane.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911 or NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Residents in Borough Park are now demanding immediate intervention from city officials to address the homeless population in the neighborhood and prevent further violence.

“It’s not just about this one incident; it’s about an ongoing issue that everyone has been ignoring,” said a local resident. “It’s time for real action before more lives are lost.”

𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗬 𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗢 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞: 🙄 At the corner of Avenue I and East 2nd Street. Are our elected officials on summer break? pic.twitter.com/XEDfypYRYS — Boro Park Scoop (@BPScoop) July 23, 2024

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)