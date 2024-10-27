Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Wild Interview on Jewish N’ Joyful: From Christian to Muslim to a Proud Jew

Communicated Content

Exclusive Interview on Jewish n’ Joyful: 
From Church to Mosque to Shul

In this interview, Aryeh Fingerer sat down with Efraim Nachman a man who grew up as a devout Christian. In his teenage years, he took a dramatic turn by converting to Islam. After still not feeling fulfilled, he found the truth and discovered Judaism. Eventually, he converted, leaving behind everything. Today, he is a proud Jew inspiring others with his incredible adventures and stories.

