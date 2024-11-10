Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TOP 10: Mama Rachel Songs (Songs About Rachel Imeinu) – Do You Agree?

Communicated Content

Listen to our Top 10 Mama Rachel Songs

In honor of the FREE Tefillah taking place at Kever Rachel by Yad L’Achim on her Yahrtzeit, we present to you the top 10 songs in her honor.

On Tuesday – י”א חשון – November 12, Yad L’Achim is arranging a FREE Tefillah at Kever Rachel on her Yahrzteit led by Talmidei Chachamim and Rav Yaakov Ades.

TO SUBMIT NAMES FOR FREE  –  CLICK HERE >>> 

Here are our top ten songs about Rachel Imeinu – Do you agree? Comments? Send us a WhasApp by CLICKING HERE
or send us an email here: [email protected] 

  1. Kol B’Rama – D’veykus
    The classic – the original and most well known

  2. Mama Rochel – Abie Rotenberg
    The new classic

  3. Kol B’rama – Yossi Green 
    Sung by the London School of Jewish Song – composed by a young Yossi Green

     
      

     

  4. מאמע רחל וויין – Moshe Weintraub
    You know this tune – it’s sung Friday nights in Shuls across the world

     

  5. Mameh – Avraham Fried
    A favorite of Yad L’Achim’s graphic artist Schneur

  6. Mameh Rochel – Pinky Weber
    Beautiful live rendition

  7. Mama Rochel – Mordechai Ben David
    Did you know MBD had a Rachel Imeinu song?

     

     

  8. Vshavu Banim – Benny Friedman & Baruch Levine
    Stunning song by Mosdos Kever Rachel


     

  9. Rachel – Shloime Gertner
    Shloimie’s favorite song

  10. Kol Berama – Simcha Leiner
    A CHUPPAH CLASSIC




Popular Posts

ARMS EMBARGO: Biden Admin Is Risking IDF Soldiers’ Lives By Stalling D9 Shipments

Jewish Congressman Targeted In Antisemitic Murder Plot, Suspect Arrested With Weapons and Manifesto

Report: Kushner Has Returned, Is Advising Trump On His New Administration

FRIGHTENING VIDEO: Crown Heights On Edge After Masked Man Tries To Abduct Jewish Child In Broad Daylight

ARMS EMBARGO? Austin Threatens His New Israeli Counterpart

TRUE HERO: Israeli-Druze Saved Numerous Jewish-Israelis During Amsterdam Pogrom

Amsterdam Pogrom: Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Dutch Minister Agree On Joint Probe: “I’m Deeply Ashamed”

Qatar Will No Longer Serve As A Mediator For A Hostage Deal

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network