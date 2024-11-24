Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ishay Ribo Announces Chanukah Concerts in New York & Miami

Communicated Content

Ribo’s performances on Chanukah’s 5th, 6th, and 8th nights will host Amir Dadon at New York City’s United Palace and Miami’s Fillmore—with New York’s second concert featuring separate seating for men and women.

Chart-topping Israeli singer Ishay Ribo will return to New York City for two Chanukah concerts on Chanukah’s 5th and 6th nights—December 29th and 30th—before a climactic tour finale in Miami’s the Fillmore on the 8th night, January 2nd.

Throughout the tour, Ribo will host Israeli rock star Amir Dadon, whose heartfelt collaborations with Ribo and others have crossed the divide between religious and secular and gained him an avid following across the Jewish world. 

Ribo’s second New York performance on Chanukah’s 6th night, December 30th, will feature separate seating for men and women, enabling every segment of the Jewish community to enjoy the record-breaking artist’s signature evenings of unifying music. 

Just four months after his second, historic, sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden—where he released his latest album—Ribo will perform back-to-back at Washington Heights’ iconic United Palace theater on Chanukah’s 5th and 6th nights.

Known for his prayer-filled Hebrew lyrics, emotional melodies, and breakout pop hits, Ribo’s music has earned a treasured place in Jewish hearts of every age and background. Now, as he heads to New York and Miami for his Chanukah tour, a fanbase that spans the entire Jewish world is gearing up for delightful and unforgettable evenings of unity and song.

To purchase tickets, visit: ishayribo.com/tour




