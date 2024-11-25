Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
I Am Begging You Please Help Save My Daughter

Communicated Content

I am begging you, please help save my daughter

My name is Yitzchak, and I am writing to you as a broken and worried father. Our dear Avigayil, less than a year old now, was born with a small, heartwarming smile, but now she’s fighting a severe illness—cutaneous lymphoma. The word “cancer” is still too heavy for us to assimilate, and the fear is unrelenting.

A few years ago, my wife Tehillah and I went through a terrible time when our eldest daughter was fighting for her life after a severe accident. Somehow, we managed to get through it, but now we’re facing another painful battle, and we lose entire nights to worry.

For our baby Avigayil to overcome this illness, she urgently needs costly biological treatment. We need your help. I am reaching out from the heart, asking you to help us save our daughter. That’s it. That’s everything.

Please, help us keep Avigayil bas Tehillah alive.

Donate now 




