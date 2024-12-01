South Florida’s 45th Annual Chanukah Festival Promises to Be a Global Celebration of Music Light and Unity

The highly anticipated 45th Annual South Florida Chanukah Festival is set to take place on Sunday, December 29, 2024, promising an unforgettable evening of music and celebration. This year’s festival, hosted by Chabad of South Broward, is already shaping up to be a global event, with ticket sales coming in from across the world.

Each year, the Chanukah Festival is a resounding success—a true home run that remains the talk of the town for months afterward. With an all-star lineup and an exciting surprise in store, this year’s celebration is poised to be the most memorable yet. Headlining the evening are some of the biggest names in Jewish music, including Avraham Fried, Shulem Lemmer, Alex Clare and Itzik Dadya, with live music by the renowned Mendy Hershkowitz Band. Adding to the excitement, a special guest artist will fly in from Israel for his first-ever U.S. appearance, promising a breathtaking performance that will make this night truly unforgettable.

“This event has always been a highlight of Chanukah, but seeing tickets being purchased from as far as Budapest, England and cities across America confirms that this festival has become a global celebration,” said Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus of Chabad of South Broward. “We’re confident this year’s Chanukah Festival will once again inspire, uplift and unite.”

The 45th Annual Chanukah Festival will be held at the spacious and modern Rick Case Arena, welcoming thousands of attendees to experience the magic of Chanukah in an atmosphere of joy, light and community spirit.

Tickets are selling quickly as excitement builds for this one-of-a-kind Chanukah experience. Guests of all ages are encouraged to reserve their seats early to ensure they don’t miss a night that will be remembered long after the candles are lit.

For tickets and more information, visit chanukahfestival.com.