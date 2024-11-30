The Best Deal This Black Friday: Donate A Pair Of Tefillin Today For Just $233, After Limited Time 3x Matching!

Since 10/7, we have launched an organization, Tefillin Connection, which is dedicated to distributing tefillin to Jewish men who are committed to wrapping them daily but cannot afford their own pair. Thanks to you, we have distributed 2,100+ pairs of tefillin since 10/7; please help us continue this incredible work.

We have 368 IDF soldiers requesting their own pairs of tefillin. For just $233, you can get a soldier a pair today.

All donations are currently being tripled for IDF soldiers.

That means instead of the normal $700, you can now sponsor a pair of tefillin for just $233!

Donate $7,700 – 33 pairs of tefillin, and you can personally deliver tefillin to soldiers on Army bases in Israel; email me to set up a date for delivery [email protected] ! Dan’s Note: I personally delivered tefillin to 3 Army bases in Israel and it was one of the most moving experiences of my lifetime.



We also have 1,796 civilian men around the world requesting tefillin and have 2x matching. Donate to civilians here.

If you would like to join as a partner in this campaign, add matching funds, or donate via DAF please email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

Thank you to our anonymous donor, a long-time reader who enabled matching for Dan’s birthday!