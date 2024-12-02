LISTEN: Mendy Werdyger Returns: A Joyful Celebration of Simcha Shel Mitzvah!

Jewish music fans, rejoice! Beloved singer Mendy Werdyger – brother of Mordechai Ben David, (and father of Yisroel Werdyger), known for his signature golden voice, is making a powerful comeback after years of anticipation. This time, he brings us a heartfelt and inspiring new track celebrating the concept of Simcha Shel Mitzvah—serving Hashem with immense joy and happiness, as exemplified by the great King David.

A Song of Joyful Service

The song’s poignant lyrics draw from the wisdom of our sages:

“The joy that a person feels when performing a mitzvah… is a great Avoda” (Rambam, End of Hilchos Lulav).

“And David danced with all his might before Hashem” (Shmuel II, 6:14).

Mendy’s voice brings these timeless ideas to life, wrapping them in an upbeat melody that inspires listeners to connect deeply to their own mitzvah joy.

Part of the Upcoming “Lehava” Series

This beautiful melody is part of the forthcoming Lehava series, a collection of authentic Jewish music designed to ignite the eternal flame within every Jewish soul. This flame, the Lehava, dispels darkness and fills our lives with light and inspiration.

A Celebration of Simcha

This debut track holds special meaning, as it is being released in honor of the wedding of Simcha and Chayala Kanarek. Its vibrant energy and heartfelt message make it the perfect gift for such a joyous occasion.

Behind the Music

The track is the result of a talented and passionate team:

– Arrangement by the legendary Moshe Laufer

– Composition by R’ Yaakov Feingold

– Kids Choir performed by Shir V’Shevach under Chaim Meir Fligman

– Mixing by Shlome Wechter

– Cover Art by Avrumy.com

– Produced by Park Studio Production

Listen Now

Get ready to be inspired by Mendy Werdyger’s incredible voice, as he reminds us all to embrace the joy of mitzvot. Stay tuned for the release of the next track in the Lehava series and let the music uplift your soul!

For updates and the newest releases, follow Mendy Werdyger and the other great singers in the Lehava series on your favorite platforms. Other singers include Yoeli Greenfeld, Yaakov Shwekey, Mordechai Ben David, and More. Be sure to subscribe and follow the Lehava channel.

מילים:

הַשִּׂמְחָה שֶׁיִּשְׂמַח אָדָם בַּעֲשִׂיַּת הַמִּצְוָה … עֲבוֹדָה גְּדוֹלָה הִיא.

וְדָוִד מְכַרְכֵּר בְּכָל עוז לִפְנֵי ה’.

(רמב”ם סוף הלכות לולב, שמואל ב, ו – יד)