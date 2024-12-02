IDF Establishes 19 New Military Bases In Central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor, Suggesting Long-Term Presence

Israel has significantly expanded its control over the central Gaza Strip, particularly around the Netzarim Corridor, suggesting that the IDF is preparing for a prolonged presence within the Palestinian enclave, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing satellite images and video footage, the report indicates that the IDF has constructed or expanded approximately a dozen military bases in the area over the past three months. An IDF spokesman responded to the report, saying that “anything that has been built there can be taken down within a day.”

Initially, the Netzarim Corridor consisted of a narrow, four-mile strip of land centered around a road south of Gaza City. It serves as a key axis for Israeli military operations in northern and central Gaza and a checkpoint for Palestinian residents attempting to return northward after fleeing to southern areas. The corridor also facilitates the coordination of humanitarian aid deliveries to northern Gaza.

In recent months, the corridor’s footprint has expanded significantly, now spanning 18 square miles. It stretches to the Zeitoun neighborhood near Gaza City in the north and the Wadi Gaza stream in the south. The IDF appears to be establishing a buffer zone along the perimeter of the expanded area, demolishing an estimated 600 buildings in the process, according to the report.

Satellite imagery analyzed by The Times reveals that since early September, the IDF has been rapidly developing infrastructure in the region. In total, at least 19 large military bases and numerous smaller outposts have been established in and around the Netzarim Corridor since the onset of the conflict with Hamas in October.

