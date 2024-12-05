“Green landscapes replaced by scorched earth”: Farmers in Northern Israel need immediate assistance



For over a year, residents in Northern Israel have been displaced from their homes, and the region’s farmers have lost their primary source of income. With no end in sight, these communities are in desperate need of support. In response, the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation has dedicated a significant portion of proceeds from its annual luxury apartment lottery in Jerusalem to provide immediate aid for Northern Israel’s farmers and residents. Each ticket sold contributes directly to saving lives.

Since the evacuation of Netu’a, the settlement’s homes, chicken coops, and orchards remain deserted. Residents have been scattered across the country; some have been living in hotels for over a year, while others have found temporary accommodations. All are yearning to return to their homes.

“When we were told to evacuate, we packed only a week’s worth of clothes. We never imagined that a year later, we’d still be waiting to go back,” says Rabbi Ofer Kashani, the rabbi of Netu’a. “A vast area in Israel remains desolate, and we still see no resolution.”

Shmuel Sackett, head of the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation, has been supporting various Israeli communities based on urgent needs, including farmers and northern residents affected by the war. “Over a year has passed since the evacuation began, and the north remains under constant bombardment. What were once green landscapes are now scorched earth. It’s clear we need to help the residents of the north rebuild their lives.”

Yoav Cohen, chairman of Moshav Netu’a, shares the hardships facing the settlement: “Most residents of Netu’a rely on agriculture, from fruit orchards to chicken coops. Since October 7, we’ve been forced to leave our homes and our livelihoods behind. Some residents risked returning under fire to tend to their land, only to face disaster.”

One of these residents, Eyal Ozan, a 54-year-old farmer and father of three from Moshav Netu’a, lost his life when Hezbollah fired an anti-aircraft missile from Lebanon. Eyal was working in his apple orchards at the time. “Eyal was committed to his land and couldn’t bear to leave it untended,” says Yoav Cohen. “Farming was in his blood; this was his life’s work.”

Now in its seventh year, the Dream Raffle offers a chance to win a luxury apartment in Jerusalem, valued at $1 million, with panoramic views from the 9th floor. This year, a large portion of the proceeds will go directly to supporting northern settlements, residents, and businesses.