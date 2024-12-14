AFMDA’s Miami Gala Celebrates Israel’s Heroic Medics With Liev Schreiber & Honors Patricia Heaton for Combatting Antisemitism

Miami (December 11, 2024) — At a time of escalating violence in Israel, actor Liev Schreiber gave a moving presentation honoring Israel’s medics at the American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) Gala at JW Marriot Miami Turnberry Resort on Wednesday.

In the dramatic style befitting the actor heralded as “the finest American theater actor of his generation” by the New York Times, Schreiber shared the story of Adham Safadi, an EMT from a Druze community in Israel whose daughter was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack. Sick with grief at discovering her body, Safadi went on to provide lifesaving treatment to other injured children. Schreiber then gave a heart wrenching account of the experiences of Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Zvi Reder, who saved many lives on October 7th, even as his son was murdered by terrorists at a nearby kibbutz.

“When I was in Ukraine building Blue Check,” Schreiber said, referring to the organization he founded. “Magen David Adom was right there beside me, delivering bulletproof ambulances and world-class medical care.”

“They’re constantly wrestling with how better to serve their communities, how to improve response time and serve more remote areas, build a better blood bank, break through cultural and political barriers to get to the human heart of the matter, the safety and preservation of human life,” he said.

The evening, hosted by Israeli actress Moran Atias, raised a total of $4 million to support Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services system. Chef Olivia Ostrow of the popular Ostrow Brasserie recreated the French brasserie experience with signature artwork, design elements, and the ambiance that makes dining at the restaurant unforgettable. A gospel choir, led by composer Tomer Adaddi, offered stirring musical interludes to punctuate the program.

As they connected with one another, attendees — including business leaders, philanthropists, and influencers — were excited to greet Ambassador Gilad Erdan, MDA’s global president, who they know well from his years of staunch Israel advocacy at the UN. Also present was Shelley Shemtov, the mother of Omer Shemtov, who is still being held hostage in Hamas’ terror tunnels. Community leaders Jassi and Joey Antebi were awarded the Dor v’Dor Humanitarian of the Year Award for their contributions to MDA’s work in Miami.

A high point of the evening saw Patricia Heaton, beloved comedic actress and pro-Israel advocate, honored with the Champion of Israel Award for her work as founder of O7C, an organization calling on Christians and all people who believe in Western civilization and democracy to stand against the rise of antisemitism.

“While Israel is at the front lines fighting the war of terror on behalf of the world, sacrificing their sons and daughters for the sake of freedom, the good organization of MDA is tending to the wounds of its nation both inside and outside of Israel,” said Heaton “It was a joy to receive the Champion of Israel award as every single Israeli is a champion for the world and if I can do my small part to bring attention to the protection of Israel, it is my true honor.”

Miami locals gave generously during the live auction, hosted by professional auctioneer Dave Keystone. Setting a record for the most money raised in one evening at an AFMDA event in Miami, numerous ambulances were funded, culminating in almost $1.8 million in donations raised during the event, along with a million-dollar matching grant by one donor. Money raised will go to augmenting the fleet of rescue vehicles, training and equipping Israel’s paramedics and EMTs, and protecting the nation’s blood supply through the Marcus Blood Center.

Immediately after the main program, an ambulance dedication and spirited afterparty kicked off. Shortly after October 7th, entrepreneur and influencer Shir Ibgui spearheaded a campaign to raise money for MDA. Local Miami contributors to the cause joined Ibgui to dedicate the vehicle and celebrate life as DJ Omri Sassi, the founder of the Nova Music Festival, kept the beats fresh.

“The whole night was dedicated to our community coming together to express pride in being Jewish and Zionist and celebrating that we are a resilient people,” said Adi Ben-Ezra, AFMDA development executive. “We’re especially proud to have friends who are challenging the dominant narrative and standing with us in support of MDA’s lifesaving work.”

“The generous spirit of MDA’s 32,000 volunteers was mirrored in the warmth shown by the 900 people who gathered to support saving lives in Israel,” said Jessica Nessim, AFMDA director of major gifts. “Our deep gratitude goes to the community leaders, gala chairs, and host committee, without whom this amazing night could not have happened.”