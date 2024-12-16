The Rain of Destruction That Brought Blessing A Shliach’s Rollercoaster Tale of Destruction to Brocha

B”H

On Sunday Yud Daled Kislev the Rebbe’s Shliach to the Old City of Rome celebrated a Siyum Sefer Torah, culminating a series of miracles.

It all began Erev Rosh Hoshana. Rabbi Aharon Michael Canarutto had just finished renovating a beautiful building in the Old City of Rome to be the home of the Chabad House. Then, the day before Rosh Hashana the newly renovated building was destroyed by flooding. Saddened, but not defeated, Rabbi Canarutto set himself to cleaning up.

While Rabbi Canarutto was cleaning, a visitor from France, who requested to remain anonymous for this article, entered the Chabad House. The visitor, who had come to visit an unwell uncle, was shocked by the devastation caused by the flooding. Offering words of encouragement, the visitor told Rabbi Canarutto, “Don’t take this setback too hard, after a flood comes Bracha”.

A few days later the visitor’s uncle passed away and Rabbi Canarutto spoke with him to comfort him in his time of grief. During the conversation the visitor said that he had spoken to a cousin in Miami about donating a Sefer Torah to the Chabad House in Rome in memory of his uncle. The Rabbi was extremely excited, because he didn’t yet have a Sefer Torah.

The visitor’s cousin, via his local Shliach contacted the expert Sofer, Rabbi Shlomo Wernick, who although based in Hollywood Florida, also services communities and Chabad Houses all over the United Staes and throughout the world. The visitor had a budget of $10,000 and was looking for a second hand Sefer Torah. However, after some discussion the decision was made to purchase a new Sefer Torah instead, even if the process would take longer.

Rabbi Wernick reached out to one of his many contacts in Israel and everyone involved was surprised to hear that he had just been contacted by the family of an Israeli soldier who was tragically killed in war, who wanted to contribute towards a Sefer Torah in his memory.

The project was moving forward but there was still a 50,000 shekel shortfall to make it happen. Everyone started making phone calls and Baruch Hashem someone stepped up and offered the 50,000 shekel. All involved were overjoyed and arrangements began to welcome the new Sefer Torah to Rome.

However, as the final arrangements were being made, another twist materialized. The 50,000 Shekel donation only ended up being a 4, 000 shekel donation. Just over two weeks from the planned Siyum Sefer Torah and it appeared that it would not happen.

As everything was about to be cancelled, Rabbi Shlomo Wernick advised Rabbi Canarutto, “Just arrange the Siyum, Hashem will show us the way”. In the end, the cousin from Miami decided to contribute a bit more and Rabbi Canarutto was miraculously able to raise some money within his community.

Now if you think the story is over, wait till you hear this. The Sefer Torah was written in Israel. The sofer was planning on traveling to Rome to bring the Sefer Torah and to fill in the last few letters at the siyum. One small problem, he could not find a flight. It was Wednesday night, the siyum was scheduled for the following Sunday, but no flights were available. He had already reached out to multiple travel agents but none of them could find a flight. It seemed the siyum would not take place, or at least not on the planned date, as both the Sofer and the Sefer Torah were stuck in Israel.

The sofer fell asleep late Wednesday night very confused and worried. On the one hand, this journey has been an incredible miracle from beginning to end, but on the other hand, neither he nor the Sefer Torah would be at the siyum. In the early hours of Thursday morning the Sofer had a dream, in which he dreamt that a travel agent contacted him at 2:00am and booked the flight. He woke up washed his hands, said Mode Ani ran and to check, and low and behold an agent had managed to find a seat on a flight for him in the middle of the night, and his itinerary was there waiting for him.

The siyum finally took place, everyone was overjoyed and full of gratitude to Hashem for all the miracles.

There are still a few Parshiyos available for sponsorship. If you’d like to be a part of this amazing story, or to help support the incredible work of Rabbi Canarutto and Chabad in Rome please visit: www.chabadjewishghettorome.it

Inspired by these miracles Rabbi Wernick has resolved to pair up Synagogues in need of a Sefer Torah with individuals and families who wish to sponsor, or part sponsor, a Sefer Torah in memory of a fallen soldier. Any Synagogue in need of a Sefer Torah, or for other any Judaica needs- Tefillin, Mezuzahs, Megillos, etc. please contact Rabbi Shlomo Wernick: [email protected] or by phone: 917 385 4790