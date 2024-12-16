IDF Troops At Syrian Army Outposts Are Preparing For The Winter

IDF troops who entered the Syrian part of Ramat HaGolan in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime took over Syrian army outposts without firing a shot, as the Syrian soldiers abandoned the outpost and positions facing Israel when it became clear that the end of the regime was nearing, Ynet reported.

Four battalion combat teams from the Paratroopers, Commando Brigade and the 188th Armored Brigade are operating at the outposts in what the IDF calls “forward defense” – seizing key posts on enemy soil near the border during emergencies to preempt and deter potential threats to Israeli civilians.

“The IDF quickly understood the importance of stabilizing the situation proactively this time, learning from past lessons in Gaza and southern Lebanon,” explained a senior commander.

“We found a few outdated tanks and anti-tank missiles we confiscated, rusty infrastructure and documents translating data about our forces for their troops,” an IDF commander said. “It seems not much was invested in these outposts.”

Syrian villagers welcomed the IDF troops. “They didn’t greet us with rice (as the residents of southern Lebanon did during Operation Peace for Galilee in 1982), but they were happy we came. They spoke to us openly after years of fearing to do so under the watchful eyes of Assad’s soldiers,” said Lt. Col. (res.) Inon Oriya, deputy commander of the 474th Regional Brigade, who lives in the Golan Heights near Syrian villages.

Another soldier said that the local Syrians “remember the aid we provided during the last decade of civil war.” [In 2016, Israel launched Operation Good Neighbor to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrian citizens who were affected by the Syrian Civil War, providing them with essential supplies and providing medical treatment to thousands of Syrians, both in Syria and in Israeli hospitals. Dozens of Syrian babies were born at Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas and at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.The operation ended in September 2018 after the Assad government regained control over the entire southern region of Syria.]

The IDF commanders are making efforts to establish positive ties with the local population, even if temporary. The IDF forces plan to stay in the area through the winter and are preparing for the cold and snow ahead. Soldiers have received thermal clothing and heated portable living quarters have been set up at outposts alongside generators, replacing the old Syrian bunkers.

“It’s unpleasant to sleep in these Syrian bunkers,” the IDF commander said. “We’ve also brought in a generator and are clearing paths from Israeli territory ahead of the coming snow. Any potential threat will remain far from Israeli communities.”

“We were prepared for Shiite jihadists from the pro-Iranian militias deeper in Syria, and now we’re preparing for Sunni jihadists. Both have similar pickup trucks, weapons and extremist ideologies,” IDF officials explained.

“The Syrian villages here are trying to make sense of the situation. They just want peace and a livelihood.”

Brig. Gen. Paley, who commands the 210th Division overseeing the sector, emphasized: “We will continue to monitor and defend against any threat. Our mission is clear: to protect the citizens of Israel and the Golan.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)