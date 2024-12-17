Bringing Light to Darkness: South Florida’s 45th Annual Chanukah Festival

Dear Friend,

In these challenging times, with the devastation of October 7th, the ongoing war in Israel, and the rising hatred against Jews, it’s easy to feel weighed down. But as Jews, we know that our purpose is clear: we must confront darkness with LIGHT. By creating opportunities for unity, connection and warmth, we can transform the world around us.

This Chanukah, we have a unique chance to bring that light to South Florida and beyond. On Sunday, December 29th, we will host South Florida’s 45th Annual Chanukah Festival, the largest celebration of its kind. With incredible performances from Avraham Fried, Shulem Lemmer, Alex Clare, Itzik Dadya, the Mendy Hershkowitz Band and a surprise guest from Israel, this event will be a beacon of hope. The festival will feature the lighting of Florida’s Largest Menorah, symbolizing the strength, resilience, and unity of the Jewish people.

This event is much more than a concert or a party—it’s a powerful demonstration of Jewish unity, strength and resilience. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, the light of our traditions and the unity of our people shine brightest. Together, we will celebrate the miracles of Chanukah and the unwavering spirit of Klal Yisroel.

The 45th Annual Chanukah Festival will take place at the Rick Case Arena in Hollywood-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The evening will feature uplifting musical performances and inspiring moments that reflect joy and hope. The atmosphere will be filled with the warmth of tradition and the celebration of the miracles of Chanukah.

We invite you to join us for this unforgettable evening. Let’s stand together, light up the night and show the world the power of Jewish pride and unity.

Tickets are selling fast! Get yours now while there are still seats available.

https://buytickets.at/apex/1452136/r/yw

We can’t wait to celebrate with you,

Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus

Rabbi Moshe Schwartz

Chabad of South Broward