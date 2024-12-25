State-of-the-art Technology and Jewish Environment Made Touro Dental the Top Choice

Getting braces when he was nine years old proved to be a pivotal moment in Mendy Antelis’ life. That experience, along with subsequent oral complications, led Mendy to pursue a career in dentistry. “I grew to have a fascination with all the different instruments, the equipment in the office and the procedures. My dentist was also so cool and nice,” he explains.

As he began to think about college, Mendy looked into a few options but ultimately decided on Touro’s Lander College for Men (LCM) because of the dual curriculum, which allowed him to continue his Jewish learning and be with like-minded individuals. After talking to previous Touro grads who thought he would be a good fit for the school, Mendy applied and was accepted.

“My undergrad schedule was rigorous and challenging. The professors ensured we were ready for our next step. My chemistry professor, Dr. Shinnar, encouraged us to get internships and shadow dentists, which was very helpful in preparing me for dental school,” Mendy says. “I chose to stay within the Touro system for professional school because I had such a positive undergrad experience and, during my interview at Touro College of Dental Medicine, I found the faculty and students I met so warm and welcoming. I was particularly impressed by the pristine facilities that utilize all the latest technology.”

Now at Touro Dental, Mendy feels the same support and level of attention that help ensure so many Touro students succeed in their careers. “Touro provides a rich understanding of the dental world, bringing together a wide variety of dental professionals to impart to us their clinical experiences. Something unique about the faculty at Touro is their ability to teach us what they know with the utmost humility and genuine care, which is something we will need in order to be caring dental professionals. I am learning that dentistry is also about making people feel happy and cared for,” he says.

Mendy especially values his time in the school’s state-of-the-art dental simulation lab, where he learns how to perform various dental drilling and filling exercises while receiving feedback from expert faculty. Outside of the classroom, he enjoys being part of the Touro community. “It is also important to have fun and relax while in school. The students like to come together to talk, get to know each other and build relationships,” he says of campus life.

Looking ahead to the future, Mendy’s career goal is to brighten the smiles of children everywhere as a pediatric dentist. “I hope to bring joy and make the process of dental care as fun as possible—while showing off my cool magic tricks!” he laughs. “I also want a strong work-life balance. Family is the most important thing to me and, with this career, I hope to support a beautiful and happy family in an honest and honorable way.”

