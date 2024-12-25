Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
The Tragic Accident in Morocco: The Father Has Yet to Be Buried and the Orphans Already Need Our Help

In a home in Tzfat, 8 small children are waiting, the youngest just a few months old. They still don’t understand that their father, who embarked on a sacred journey to the graves of tzaddikim, will never return. At this difficult hour, we all extend a hand to help the family in their time of need.

The horrific tragedy has shaken us all. Five Breslov Chassidim from the holy city of Tzfat lost their lives in a devastating accident in Morocco, including Rabbi Shimon Tefilinsky z”l, a young avreich, just 33 years old, and a father to 8 young children, whose life was cut short in an instant.

At their home in Tzfat, nine small children are waiting, the youngest just a few months old. They still don’t understand that their father, who set out on a holy mission to visit the graves of tzaddikim, will never return. Their young mother, who became a widow in the blink of an eye, is trying to gather the pieces of her shattered heart and be strong for her children.

Just a few months ago, the family celebrated the bris of their 8th child in Uman. Now, in a tragedy too heartbreaking to comprehend, the children have been left orphans.

Rabbi Tefilinsky z”l was a respected sofer stam, an avreich whose life revolved around Torah and family. Neighbors describe a devoted father whose entire world was his children, a person who always smiled, always helped, and was always there for everyone.

At this difficult time, as the family grapples with this unimaginable loss, we are all joining together to provide for the daily needs of the orphaned children, to ensure they can continue their education, to assist with the heavy household expenses, and to support the young widow, who now must face this burden alone.

