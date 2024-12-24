Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
A Public Apology for Kvod Chachomim

Communicated Content

To whom it may concern,
On Motzei Shabbos I launched a RayzeIt campaign to benefit our Mossad Kollel Cheshek Shlomo. About halfway through the campaign, we engaged a marketing company to help spread the word, etc. Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that the methods used were very incompatible with what we or anyone with a semblance of Kvod Chachomim would be comfortable with. As such, I would like to publicly apologize profusely and clarify that the inappropriate advertising techniques were used without our knowledge or permission. The campaign website has been changed back to its original format. There is no mention of the Rosh Yeshiva Shlit”a, let alone usage of him as a fundraising gimmick R”L.
Again, I apologize and commit to being more careful in the future.
Sincerely, 
Avrohom Appel

Rosh Kollel

Kollel Cheshek Shlomo
Mosdos Kinyan Torah 



