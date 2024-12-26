Israel’s Victims Of the War Need To Celebrate Chanukah!

This Chanukah, give the gift of hope to families and children whose lives have been shattered by the war.

Ohr Hadassah is thrilled to host the Light Up Widows’ Lives Bowling Event! Throughout the year, Ohr Hadassah provides:

Critical trauma care to support emotional healing

Essential food, clothing, and supplies to meet daily needs

Heartwarming programs, including a Chanukah evening filled with unforgettable moments

This Chanukah, as daily life continues under the shadow of war, we’re on a mission to bring simcha to widows and orphans with an extraordinary Chanukah Mesiba. Together, we can create a magical night of bowling, gifts, and joy—a cherished reprieve from their challenges.

Help us restore a sense of normalcy to their lives and bring light to their Chanukah.