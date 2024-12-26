Klal Yisroel Celebrates 13,000th Baby Born To Bonei Olam

An extraordinary milestone has been reached in Klal Yisroel, marking a moment of profound joy and gratitude.

This week, Bonei Olam celebrated the birth of the 13,000th baby born through the organization,

This awe-inspiring miracle from Hashem stands as a testament to countless hours of research, medical appointments, counseling sessions, and the overwhelming generosity of Klal Yisroel, whose support and contributions made these dreams a reality.

With each new life, thousands of new parents and grandparents now experience the unparalleled joy and nachas from witnessing their families grow and flourish and continue the chain of Klal Yisroel for many more generations to come.

May we celebrate many more simchas together!