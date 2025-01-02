Bonei Olam Jackpot Hits $90K – One Winner Takes It All Tonight at 11 PM!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Over the past 8 days, tens of thousands of players spun an incredible amount spins on our dreidel.





We’ve gotten heartwarming regards from entire families, classes, and groups of friends who played together and had the best time supporting an amazing cause.





If you spun, we want you to know that whether or not you walked away with a prize, you won big by supporting our smallest heroes.





Today, our Dreidel is OUT OF PRIZES — but our Jackpot is still growing.





(As we write this email, it stands at $90,718 !)





If you haven’t entered yet, or you’d like to boost your odds, click here to buy an entry.





Remember! Every time you enter, the Jackpot grows by $1.





More importantly, every entry directly supports our Oncofertility program, fueling our mission to preserve every young cancer patient’s dreams of building a family.





Tizku L’mitzvos… And best of luck to you!





CLICK HERE TO ENTER

CLICK HERE TO ENTER





The earlier you play, the more prizes you have in the pool,

and the more chances of winning!





CLICK HERE TO SPIN