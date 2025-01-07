Heartbreaking Letter Written From a Mother

To my dear brothers and sisters,

Recently, we were gifted with a precious baby boy, but our joy has been overshadowed by a heartbreaking reality. Our newborn son has been diagnosed with a rare and severe heart defect that requires an open-heart surgery.

CLICK HERE TO HELP!

As parents, we are devastated but holding onto faith and hope. The road ahead will be long and filled with challenges. The financial burden for medical procedures, and ongoing care is crushing us.

I am turning to you with a broken heart. Alone, I cannot bear the weight of this responsibility. Please, I am begging you—help me save my son. Help me give him the chance to grow up healthy, to laugh, to play, and to live the full life every child deserves.

May your kindness and generosity return to you in blessings and good health.

Thank you from the depths of my heart.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Please daven for התינוק בן נחמה