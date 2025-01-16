TEVERYA: Historic FREE Tefillah @RAMBAM Through Yad L’Achim

(Read the story behind the tefillah below)

By special request, Yad L’Achim has arranged a special tefillah to take place in Teverya at the kever of the holy

RAMBAM – רמב״ם

Rabbeinu Moshe ben Maimon זצ”ל

on his upcoming Yahrtzeit this Monday, כ’ בטבת

(Deadline to submit names is early Monday morning)

Click HERE or visit www.YadLachim.org to submit names FOR FREE

or call 1-718-690-2944

The Rambam writes, “There is no mitzvah as great as Pidyon Shvuyim (the redeeming of captives)”

TEFILLOS CAN BE FOR SHIDDUCHIM, PARNASSAH, HEALTH, MARRIAGE, CHILDREN AND ALL PERSONAL REQUESTS

When we at Yad L’Achim help rescue Jewish women and children, we (and you) are fulfilling the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim. We have used this line of the Rambam on many of our printed and online materials throughout the years. A big talmid chacham pointed out to us the following: “The Rambam writes about the great mitzvah of supporting Pidyon Shvuyim, “Why don’t you arrange a tefilla at the Rambam’s kever for Yad L’Achim supporters? – after all they are fulfilling the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim through Yad L’Achim!

So that’s what we did – we arranged this special tefillah at the holy Rambam on his yahrtzeit – for you – our supporters!

