Shira Our Amazing Girl Is Fighting a Severe Illness and Needs Your Help

Communicated Content

 Hello,

My name is Bracha, and I’m the mother of Shira – a sweet and brave little Israeli girl. 

Shira is suffering from a serious medical condition, and we need urgent treatment to help her recover.

As her mother, I’m doing everything I can, but our situation is very difficult, and we have large expenses for treatments and medications that we cannot afford on our own.

With a heavy heart, I am reaching out to ask for your help.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to providing Shira with the care she desperately needs.

It’s not easy to ask, but Shira needs this so much, and I don’t know what to do without your help.

With endless gratitude,

Bracha




