WATCH: Community Advocates Give Voice to Single Moms’ Silent Cry

Can you hear her?

She sits alone at the Shabbos table, staring at the empty chairs that should be filled with laughter and family. She’s holding it all together for her kids, even though inside, she’s screaming.

But not anymore. Today, her voice—along with the voices of countless single moms like her—is finally being heard.

Today, a group of community advocates is speaking up for her—and for countless single moms like her who feel invisible and forgotten.

In a powerful video, prominent advocates come together to amplify her cry:

Yehudis Sherman, founder of Mishpachtainu, who turned her own home into a refuge, hosting divorced women for Shabbos and Yom Tov. What began as a personal mission has grown into an organization providing critical relief, connection, and support to single mothers and almonas across communities.

Rabbi Zecharia Fruchthandler, teacher, speaker, and chairman of Ohr Somayach Mentors’ Missions.

Rabbi Simon Jacobson, author of Toward a Meaningful Life and publisher of the

Algemeiner Journal.

Mica Soffer, founder and publisher of COLlive.com, entrepreneur, and mother.

Chagit Leviev, entrepreneur, president, and CEO of Leviev Group USA.

Chani Apfelbaum, creator of the popular blog Busy in Brooklyn and author of Millennial Kosher.

Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky, inspiring voice and devoted advocate.

Shea Rubinstein, co-founder of JCC Marine Park, social entrepreneur, and community builder.

Bracha Torenheim, producer, creator, and passionate advocate.

These voices remind us that the silent struggles of single moms cannot remain in the shadows. Through Mishpachtainu, these women are finding strength, dignity, and hope.

And now, you can be part of that voice too.

Today, Mishpachtainu is running the Double Win Campaign. Every donation not only supports these incredible moms but also enters you for a chance to win up to $100,000 and 10 fabulous prizes.

This is your moment to make a difference. A chance to win for you—and help her win at life.

