Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LAST DAY TO REGISTER! EMDR Basic Training: Professional Development Opportunity for Mental Health Practitioners

Communicated Content

RJ Psychological Trainings is pleased to announce two upcoming EMDR Basic Training intensives led by Roy Kiessling, LISW, founder and director of EMDR Consulting. These comprehensive 5-day programs offer mental health professionals the opportunity to gain expertise in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

Training Details:

  • Winter Session: February 23-27, 2025 at Torah Center of Midwood, Brooklyn
  • Summer Session: July 27-31, 2025 (Virtual and live option available in NY Tristate area)
  • Daily schedule: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sunday through Thursday

The program includes:

  • 40 CEU credits
  • Complimentary training materials and worksheets
  • 10 hours of included case consultation (valued at $250)
  • Daily lunch and snacks
  • Kosher-friendly environment with no Sabbath conflicts

Led by Coach and Approved Consultant Rivki Jungreis, LCSW, MS.Ed, the training features specialized content on EMDR applications for children. Group discounts are available for agencies: 5% off for groups of 4+ clinicians and 8% off for groups of 8+.

Eligibility Requirements: Participants must be licensed mental health practitioners with a master’s degree or higher. Graduate students enrolled in clinical programs may apply. Proof of licensure/certification required.

Investment: $1,895 per participant

For registration and detailed information, visit RJPsychologicalTrainings.com or contact [email protected]. Additional training opportunities in trauma assessment, treatment, and consultation groups are also available through RJ Psychological Trainings.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your clinical practice with evidence-based EMDR therapy training.

Reserve your spot today.




Popular Posts

UTTER INSANITY: Rep. Ilhan Omar Doubles Down on Anti-American Agenda – Now Aiding Illegal Immigrants! [VIDEO]

SYMBOLIC: Netanyahu Gifted Trump A Golden Pager; What Did Trump Give Him?

Rosh Yeshiva: “The Only Reason Arabs Don’t Kill Us All Is Lomdei Torah”

Israeli Officials Respond To Trump’s Plan: “Thank Hashem For This Neis He Made For Am Yisrael!”

TRUMP SHOCKS THE WORLD: U.S. To Seize Gaza, Relocate Residents, And Rebuild As ‘Middle East Riviera’

TOTAL MELTDOWN! Democrat Leaders Call For Violence, Label Elon Musk “Nazi” [SEE INSANE VIDEOS]

WASN’T BLUFFING: As Promised, Trump Withdraws U.S. from UN Human Rights Council, Cuts Ties with UNRWA

TRUMP WARNS: If Iran Assassinates Me, They Will Be Obliterated [SEE VIDEO]

MUST WATCH: President Trump Powerfully Defends Israel, Unveils Gaza Plan In Meeting With Netanyahu

Thai Hostages Spoke About Harrowing Conditions In Captivity

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network