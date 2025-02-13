Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Celebrate Over 60 Years of Timeless Elegance at Simpson Jewelers’ ‘The Golden Era’ Mega Sale!

Communicated Content

In 1959, a small and unassuming jewelry store opened under the name Simpson Jewelers. Since then, this family-run business has grown and thrived, as they built a much-deserved reputation for their honesty, attention to detail, and personalized customer service.

Now, over 60 years from its founding, Simpson Jewelers is known as the go-to jewelry store for those looking for great value, unique masterpieces, and outstanding craftsmanship. It’s a place where every piece is truly a treasure.

Simpson associates and family members travel the world each season to manufacture and source the newest and finest jewelry and luxury watches available. As a result, clients and jewelers alike have come to expect a novel experience every time they visit.

Their Brooklyn-based storefront now occupies an eye-popping six thousand square feet of space and boasts an unmatched showroom of timeless classics and exclusive one-of-a-kind creations made in-house by their skilled artists.

But their crown jewel is the mega sales event they host every year. This year the theme is “The Golden Era.” The four-day event will run from February 15th through the 18th. Meet the world-renowned jewelry artisans of Butani, marvel at the gorgeous decor, and enjoy delicious food and drinks. Most importantly, enjoy the year’s most significant reductions on their beautiful jewelry.

As the team at Simpson Jewelers says, “Step into the past, but let your jewels shine forever.”


For more information, go to simpsonjewelers.com or Instagram.com/simpsonjewelers




Popular Posts

HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Jewish Girl Assaulted and Dragged to the Ground in Unprovoked Attack [VIDEO]

Passenger Threatens Crew, Mocks Jewish Travelers, And Bangs On Cockpit Door During Flight to Newark

Rabbi Shea Hecht Slams Lev Tahor: “Cult’s Grip Keeps 180 Children Trapped in Guatemala” [VIDEO]

TERROR IN MUNICH: Afghan Immigrant Rams Vehicle Into Crowd, Injuring At Least 28

OUTRAGE: Nukhba Terrorists Are Treated In Israeli Hospitals, Including Non-Essential Surgeries

CHASDEI HASHEM: Shin Bet Arrests Israeli-Arabs Planning To Blow Up Bus Of IDF Soldiers

Hamas Officially Announces: “We’ll Release 3 Hostages On Shabbos”

Report: Male Hostages Released On Shabbos Were “Weeks Away From Cardiac Arrest”

Shai Graucher Begins Sefer Torah In Memory Of Rebbitzen Bergman A”H [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Trump “Completely Certain” There Is MASSIVE KICKBACKS in Federal Spending

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network