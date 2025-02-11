Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Akiva’s New Jersey Concert Sells Out; Boca Raton Nearing Capacity

With nearly all seats booked, Akiva’s concert this Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, is nearing capacity as the Israeli singer-songwriter’s performance in Englewood, New Jersey, on Monday has officially sold out. 

With a reputation for music that stirs heartstrings and ignites joy, Akiva topped Israeli charts with his hit single, Al Taazvi Yadayim—and ensuing albums have kept him there. 

His electrifying songs blend Middle Eastern and Western styles and fuse religious themes with everyday emotions. And with a fresh, authentic style, Akiva has gained a large and growing fanbase among Jews of all backgrounds worldwide.

He’s sold out concerts in Miami, Orlando, and Los Angeles. Now, with his New Jersey performance booked out, too, only a few tickets remain for his upcoming performance at Boca Raton Synagogue. 

To book tickets and see Akiva in Boca Ration, Florida, click here. 




