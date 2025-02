https://sanzraffle.org/191







https://sanzraffle.org/191

DEADLINE TONIGHT!!!! Win This Motzei Shabbos Apartment in ISRAEL! Only $100!!

Win A Beautiful Apartment in TEVERYA ISRAEL!! This MOTZEI SHABBOS!!

For Only $100!

By purchasing this raffle you help support Mivtzar Hatorah – a network of 6 kollelim located in Yerushalayim, Teverya, Beit Shemesh, Elad and Ashdod and Monsey that consist of over 400 Avreichim.