Borsalino Comes to Monsey: Grand Opening at Uptown Shopping Center

The iconic Italian brand Borsalino is officially opening its doors in Monsey, offering a rare opportunity to experience luxury and craftsmanship up close. From Sunday, February 16, through Sunday, February 23, customers can visit the brand-new location at the Uptown Shopping Center on 1581 US-202 in Pomona, NY, and take advantage of special grand opening promotions.

Borsalino, a name synonymous with timeless elegance, has been setting the gold standard in luxury hats for over 160 years. Known for its handcrafted designs and impeccable quality, the brand is now making its mark in Monsey with a boutique that promises to deliver both tradition and sophistication. This marks Borsalino’s fourth store opening in the U.S., joining its esteemed locations in Flatbush, Crown Heights, and Lakewood.

Special Grand Opening Promotion

To celebrate the occasion, Borsalino is offering $20 off every purchase throughout the grand opening week. Whether you're adding a classic fedora to your collection or trying out something bold and new, this is the perfect time to shop.

More Than a Store – It’s an Experience

The new boutique is as stylish as the brand itself. With sleek, modern displays and a warm, inviting atmosphere, the space is designed to showcase Borsalino’s latest collections in the best possible light.

This isn’t just about hats—it’s about artistry, tradition, and a touch of Italian luxury right here in Monsey. Whether you’re dressing for Shabbos, a wedding, or simply looking to elevate your everyday style, Borsalino has something for everyone.

Event Details

When: Sunday, February 16 – Sunday, February 23

Where: Uptown Shopping Center, 1581 US-202, Pomona, NY

Phone number: (845) 307-6990

Special Offer: $20 off your purchase during Grand Opening Week

Don’t miss out on this exciting new addition to Monsey’s fashion scene. Visit the new Borsalino boutique during Grand Opening Week and discover why this legendary brand has been beloved for generations.



